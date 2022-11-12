Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.16

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $23.69. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 133,118 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,850. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $335,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

