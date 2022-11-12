Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($6.91) to GBX 610 ($7.02) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.00) to GBX 490 ($5.64) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.30) to GBX 497 ($5.72) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.83.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 159,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,885. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

