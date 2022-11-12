River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 4.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $76.64. 1,051,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,205. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

