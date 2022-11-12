River Oaks Capital LLC Grows Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

