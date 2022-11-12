River Oaks Capital LLC Increases Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,668 shares of company stock valued at $544,965. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. 10,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $254.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

