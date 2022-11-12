River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

