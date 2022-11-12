River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.