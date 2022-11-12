RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFM opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

