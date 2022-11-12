Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.9 %

RIVN opened at 34.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is 31.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.