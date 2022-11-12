RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $7.26

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 7.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

RLI has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $134.80.

Institutional Trading of RLI

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in RLI by 27.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

