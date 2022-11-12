Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 3,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 11.1 %

RKT stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.