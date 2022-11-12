Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.89.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at 5.63 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.92.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.