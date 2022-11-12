Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 110.3% in October

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 47,900 shares of company stock worth $309,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
