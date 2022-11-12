Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 110.3% in October

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 47,900 shares of company stock worth $309,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.4 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

