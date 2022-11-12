Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
