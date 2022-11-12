Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

