Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of ROCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $7,883,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $2,232,000.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

