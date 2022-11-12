Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $18.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.71 million, a PE ratio of 592.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.35. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

