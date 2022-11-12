Royal Bank of Canada Trims Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Target Price to C$36.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bankshares cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.53. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.82 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

