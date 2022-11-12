RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Pam R. Rollins Sells 1,200 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Pam R. Rollins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $12,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,722.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPC Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RES opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RPC by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,058 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.