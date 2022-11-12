Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.14.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.30.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

