Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Nov 12th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.14.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.30.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

