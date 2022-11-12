Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the October 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Stock Performance

SFSHF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.08. 385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263. Safestore has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading

