Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Guggenheim

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 436,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

