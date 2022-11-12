Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

