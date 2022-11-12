Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.22 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $44.22 million and approximately $18,605.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.10 or 0.07512480 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

