Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.22 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $44.22 million and $18,605.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

