Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.
Saputo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SAP opened at C$33.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.96 billion and a PE ratio of 38.81. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.
Insider Activity at Saputo
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
