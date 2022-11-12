Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Saputo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAP opened at C$33.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.96 billion and a PE ratio of 38.81. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Saputo

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

