Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

