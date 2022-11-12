Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 8.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 542,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,905. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

