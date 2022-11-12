Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

