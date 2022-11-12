Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 91,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

