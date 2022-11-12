SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Trading Down 8.9 %

SCIA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. SCI Engineered Materials has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.