Scotiabank Raises Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$13.25

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATRWF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

