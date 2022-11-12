Scotiabank Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$37.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.