scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 625,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. 231,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.15.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

