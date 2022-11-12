SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

ZTS stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

