Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.33. Secom has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secom will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.