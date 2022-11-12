Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 649,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 903,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
Seed Innovations Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 million and a PE ratio of 135.00.
About Seed Innovations
Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.
