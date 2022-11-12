SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,432. SEEK has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Further Reading

