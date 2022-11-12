Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 126,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 684,443 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

