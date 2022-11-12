SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.45 million and $3.25 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

