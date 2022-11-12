Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the October 15th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.92 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

