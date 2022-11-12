Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Senstar Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 30,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.11.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.
