SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SentinelOne Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of S stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on S shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
