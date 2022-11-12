SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SentinelOne Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of S stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $87,165,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on S shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

