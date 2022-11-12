Sera Prognostics’ (SERA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SERA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 20,490.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.