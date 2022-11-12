Sera Prognostics’ (SERA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SERA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.