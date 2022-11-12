Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Humana by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $528.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.80. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.