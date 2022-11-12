Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.65 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.



