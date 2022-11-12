Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 504.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

TFC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

