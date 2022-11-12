Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

