Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,998 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $40.30 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.