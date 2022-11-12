Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,482 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $183.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $228.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

