Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,478 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

